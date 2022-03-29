Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $34.75. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 28,877 shares.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

