Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 453.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $48,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

HUM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.12. 13,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.46. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.