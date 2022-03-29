Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM stock opened at $435.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.46. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

