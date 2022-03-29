Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

LON:HUM opened at GBX 14.35 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.48 million and a P/E ratio of -17.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

In related news, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,204.61). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,503.80).

About Hummingbird Resources (Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.