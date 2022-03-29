IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. IDEX posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

IEX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.71. The company had a trading volume of 366,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.57. IDEX has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

