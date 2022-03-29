IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IFAN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 11,486,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,523,438. IFAN Financial has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About IFAN Financial
