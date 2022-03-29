IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGGHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 316. IG Group has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%.
IG Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IG Group (IGGHY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.