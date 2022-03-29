IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $21.75. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 50,244 shares traded.
IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $691.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.