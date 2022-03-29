IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $21.75. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 50,244 shares traded.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

