IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 726,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 241.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get IGO alerts:

Shares of IPGDF stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Tuesday. IGO has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.