IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 726,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 241.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of IPGDF stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Tuesday. IGO has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.
IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.
