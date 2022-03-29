IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $24.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $11,965,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IMAX by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 103,503 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $19.69. 463,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

