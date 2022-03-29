IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $24.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE IMAX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $19.69. 463,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.57.
IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
