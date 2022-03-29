iMe Lab Trading Up 21.1% Over Last Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $932,699.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.37 or 0.07175139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.71 or 1.00209429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046684 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.