Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Releases Earnings Results

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of IMNM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 1,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Immunome has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $35.24.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Immunome (Get Rating)
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunome (IMNM)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.