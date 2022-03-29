Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Releases Earnings Results

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of IMNM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 1,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Immunome has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome (Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

