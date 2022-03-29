Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 113.6% in March

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 1,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,528. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.27. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

