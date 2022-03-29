Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after buying an additional 770,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 271.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. 1,426,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.