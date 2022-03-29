Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $27.26.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
