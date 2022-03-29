Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

