INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of INDT opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $752.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 285,877 shares of company stock worth $21,614,603. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDT. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

