INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of INDT opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $752.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 285,877 shares of company stock worth $21,614,603. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on INDT. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.
About INDUS Realty Trust
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
