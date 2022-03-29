Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Up 60.7% in March

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CTV opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Innovid has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Get Innovid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000.

About Innovid (Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.