Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Up 60.7% in March

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the February 28th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE CTV opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Innovid has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.
