Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires 128,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,241,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,247,382.12.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 31,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

TSE NHK traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.83. 39,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,079. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.35.

NHK has been the topic of several research reports. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective for the company.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

