Insider Selling: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Sells 18,569 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.82), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($312,321.14).

TPK traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,318.50 ($17.27). The company had a trading volume of 335,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,396.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,524.59. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,222 ($16.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.10). The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.57) to GBX 1,961 ($25.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.52).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

