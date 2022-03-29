Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,308.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4,308.28. Interroll has a one year low of $4,308.28 and a one year high of $4,308.28.

Get Interroll alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Interroll from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.