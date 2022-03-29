Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 3.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,392,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.36. The stock had a trading volume of 76,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,031. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.74 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

