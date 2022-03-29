Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $3,383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $4,103,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.37. 17,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.74 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.94.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

