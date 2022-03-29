Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 112,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,871,690 shares.The stock last traded at $21.48 and had previously closed at $21.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 85,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 725,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 166,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,531,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

