Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 104.3% in March

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,587. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
