Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

3/18/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,033. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Get Abeona Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 255,454 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 145.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 195,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.