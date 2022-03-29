Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2022 – PROCEPT BioRobotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

3/18/2022 – PROCEPT BioRobotics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

3/12/2022 – PROCEPT BioRobotics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

3/9/2022 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – PROCEPT BioRobotics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $40.00.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 3,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,100. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 20.08 and a quick ratio of 19.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $22,890,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

