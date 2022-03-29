ION Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million (ION)

ION (ION) traded 79.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ION has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $25.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded 180.7% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00196223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.00416228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00050261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,718,446 coins and its circulating supply is 13,818,446 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.