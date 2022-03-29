IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Trading Down 16.4%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $44.43. 4,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 82,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $602.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 19,286 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $965,457.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $200,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,664 shares of company stock worth $6,669,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at $5,915,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

