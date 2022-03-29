iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.71

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.71 and last traded at $154.48, with a volume of 2442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.27.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.48.
In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,816,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after buying an additional 309,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.