iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.71

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.71 and last traded at $154.48, with a volume of 2442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.48.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,816,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after buying an additional 309,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

