iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Reduced by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,909 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 668,396 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.