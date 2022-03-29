iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.21

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 29458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.