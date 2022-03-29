iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Cut by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $79.53. 5,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,785. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

