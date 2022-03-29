iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 330.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,916 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.13. 156,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

