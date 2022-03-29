iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.