J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives $16.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 29,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,618. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.