Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JUGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,320. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

