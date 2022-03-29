Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

