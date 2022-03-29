Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $286,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $467.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

