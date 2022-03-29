Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.71. The company had a trading volume of 105,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,781. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average is $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.