Jonathan Emms Acquires 15,079 Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) Stock

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Emms purchased 15,079 shares of Circassia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,428.44 ($7,110.87).

CIR stock traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 37.35 ($0.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,191,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £156.30 million and a P/E ratio of 42.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.52. Circassia Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.95 ($0.65).

Get Circassia Group alerts:

About Circassia Group (Get Rating)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.