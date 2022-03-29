Jonathan Emms Acquires 15,079 Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) Stock

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Emms purchased 15,079 shares of Circassia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,428.44 ($7,110.87).
CIR stock traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 37.35 ($0.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,191,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £156.30 million and a P/E ratio of 42.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.52. Circassia Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.95 ($0.65).
