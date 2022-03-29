JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Target Price to €84.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KIGRY. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,731. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

