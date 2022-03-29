Jupiter (JUP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $483,993.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $483,993.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.68 or 0.07153271 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.11 or 0.99761619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,289,636 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

