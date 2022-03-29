Jupiter (JUP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $483,993.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $483,993.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.68 or 0.07153271 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.11 or 0.99761619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,289,636 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

