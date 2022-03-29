Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $11.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

KPTI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 6,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

