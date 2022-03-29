Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 185.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

