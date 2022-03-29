KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.08.

KB Home stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

