Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIQ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kelso Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 850,339 shares during the period.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,484. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.