Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE KCGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 167,996 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 189,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete acquisitions across a variety of subsectors within the industrials sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

