KeyCorp Weighs in on Global Payments Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Shares of GPN opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.98. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

