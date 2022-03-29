Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after buying an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

